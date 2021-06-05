I never dreamt of becoming a professional player - Gerald Asamoah

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Germany international, Gerald Asamoah has said that he never dreamt of becoming a professional footballer after leaving Ghana for Europe at a tender age.



The Schalke O4 general manager left Ghana at the age of 12 for a better life in Europe but took the opportunity at giving his football talent a shot.



And after years of developing his God-given talent in Germany, he became a professional footballer, playing for Bundesliga side Schalke 04 for eleven years.



He also became the first player born in Africa to feature for the German national team and was a member of the 2002 World Cup squad that reached the final.



"I never dreamt of being a professional player. I mean, I left Ghana when I was 12 years," Asamoah revealed on the Warm-Up Plus show on Tv3.



Asamoah also disclosed his disappointment in losing the 2002 World Cup finals to Brazil but admits Ronaldo was too good to handle.



"We played one of our best games against the (Brazil), but we lost to a great Ronaldo side," said the former striker.



He played 43 times for the German national team and scored 6 goals for the European giants.



