Sports News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: 3 News

I never contemplated committing suicide – Isaac Dogboe allays fears of Ghanaians

Former WBO Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe

Former WBO Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac ‘The Royal Storm’ Dogboe has allayed the fears of his numerous fans in Ghana that he contemplated suicide.



Isaac Dogboe caused a stir in Ghana when his widely circulated tweet on social media was interpreted to have meant he wanted to omit suicide.



“I wait for the day I take my final breath and bid farewell to the world Folded hands… and I hope when that day comes you won’t be sad Red hearted,” he tweeted.



But speaking to Kumasi based Akoma Fm, the former Champion clarified "I was surprised that my tweet was taken out of context, I never considered suicide and never will I."



“I am a product of grace and I appreciate where God has brought me. It was a general statement of what is inevitably ahead of all of us."



“Mohammed Ali uses to talk about what lies ahead after our lives. I didn’t know that I will be quoted out of context. “I have so many people who look up to me and I cannot disappoint them by committing suicide."



"With hindsight, maybe I should not have put that out there.”



Dogboe has had some personal issues including his suspension in Arizona and his decision to part ways with his trainer father.



Dogboe switched trainers from his father Paul (an ex British Army Officer) to Barry Hunter who led him to victory in his comeback against Chris Avalos.



He has since declared that he will win back his lost title one day when boxing bounces back after the COVID-19 pandemic.