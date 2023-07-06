I never begged Hearts of Oak to appoint me as coach – Annor Walker hits back at Odotei Sowah

Sports News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker, has refuted claims that he begged Hearts of Oak to appoint him as their next coach.



The denial comes in response to statements made by Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Odotei Sowah, who accused Walker of persistently seeking the coaching position.



Walker clarified that he reached out to Odotei Sowah to apologize for a previous incident in which he disappointed the club.



He expressed his respect for Hearts of Oak and stated that he had no intention of seeking a coaching appointment with the club.



“I respect Odotei but I don’t know where what he is saying is coming from. Even if I say I want a job, Hearts of Oak have not declared that they want a coach to the extent that I have called them to consider me as their coach,” Annor Walker said on Peace FM.



He added, “I disappointed Hearts last season when I left Olympics to join Samartex so I called him to apologise for what happened because Hearts is a big team and I have to accord them that respect. Since then, I haven’t told him I want to coach Hearts of Oak, God is aware if this is a lie.”



Odotei Sowah in an earlier interview claimed that Annor Walker kept pestering the management of the club to appoint him as their next coach and found it surprising that the coach turned against the club.



Odotei Sowah in an interview with Oyerepa FM said, “When he (Annor Walker) called me this season that he wants to come to Hearts of Oak, I only responded because of respect and his age. What is the logic in what Annor Walker is doing? He called me that he wants to come to Hearts of Oak, I asked him to send me his CV and he kept pestering me every single day. We never engaged him, we never spoke to him about any contract. I have all the chat and if he dares me I will put it into public.”



Annor Walker recently returned to Great Olympics as their head coach after a brief spell with Samartex.



