I nearly quit football - Abednego Tetteh opens up on Hearts of Oak experience



In-form Bibiani Goldstars forward, Abednego Tetteh has revealed how he almost bid farewell to football after he failed to live up to expectation at Accra Hearts of Oak.



Abednego joined Hearts of Oak on a three-year deal in May 2020, but failed to make the mark at the club and was released in August 2021.



After a year on the sidelines, Tetteh signed a two-year deal with Kumasi-based King Faisal in August 2022 and scored two goals in 10matches for the side in the first half of the current season before mutually terminating his contract with the side.



"I almost quit football because of what I went through during my time with Accra Hearts of Oak, "Tetteh revealed in an interview with Original FM.



He continued, "It would be very challenging for me to consider returning to Accra Hearts of Oak."



Despite his failed stint with the Phobians, Abednego, 33, left with two medals, having won the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup in the 2020/21 season after making just five appearances.



The former Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan striker on January 27, 2023 signed for the Bibiani-based side and has been in devastating form for the Golden Boys.



He leads the current scorers' chart with 16 goals in 18 games across all competitions.



