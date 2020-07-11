Sports News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I nearly gave up on my dreams – Police Ladies midfielder Mary Entoah

Police Ladies midfielder Mary Entoah

Mary Entoah, a midfielder for the Police Ladies revealed that she nearly gave up on her dream to become a professional footballer.



She stated that she did not get the needed support from her family and because of that, she considered retiring early.



” I discovered my talent at the age of 8. It was in the family because my big brother had the talent and my father as well,” she told Ghanasportsnews.com.



“I had an opportunity to represent Ghana at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2012 in Azerbaijan, but my parents rejected the offer for me to play."



"I was so elated when I heard the news and was ready to play, but my parents rejected the opportunity so I had to let that slide away”, she recounted.



“I was discouraged because my parents weren’t supportive and I decided to quit. My mum always threw the boots that I bought with my hard-earned money from ‘galamsey’ away and she didn’t even allow me to go out to train when it’s time,” she revealed.



She added that she had to run away from home to pursue her dreams.



“I escaped to Obuasi because I wanted to play football. I went to see my headmaster tell her about my dream to be a professional footballer, but he also couldn’t help, so I decided to move to Obuasi where I had no one, she stated.



“I had the opportunity to train with a club in Obuasi and there has been no turning back since”, she added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.