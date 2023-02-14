I miss you and can't wait to see you - Mubarak Wakaso pens another emotional message to Atsu

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has penned an emotional message to his friend Christian Atsu, stating that he misses the Hatalyaspor winger who is yet to be found after the earthquake in Turkey.



Wakaso took to his Facebook wall to disclose that he has been watching all the good moments he had with his buddy, stating he cannot wait to see him.



"Can’t stop watching our good times miss you bro can’t wait to see you."



This is Wakaso's second message since Atsu was declared missing with the first one being false reports of the winger being found.



Christian Atsu has been trapped in the wreckage for 8 days now after the earthquake in Turkey.



Background



A powerful earthquake struck South-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, killing more than 35,000 people as they slept and trapping many others in the early hours of Monday.



The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.



Hours later, a second quake, which had a magnitude of 7.5, hit the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province.













