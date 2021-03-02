Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I miss playing for Black Stars - Samuel Inkoom

Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom

FIFA U-20 World Cup winner, Samuel Inkoom, says he misses playing for the Black Stars of Ghana.



Samuel Inkoom, who made his senior national team debut in the 2010 World Cup qualifier against Benin on March 28, 2009, has played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments and was part of the Ghana team that played in the 2010 and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.



The former Asante Kotoko defender has been out of the team since 2015 and has missed out on two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2017 and 2019 which were hosted by Gabon and Egypt respectively.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM, the 31-year-old defender who is yet to announce his retirement from the national team said he misses wearing the national colours of Ghana.



“I do miss playing for Ghana. I have done a lot with my country. It’s always great to serve."



"I am still doing my best and playing and I will love any opportunity to do it again,” he said.



Samuel Inkoom has made 46 appearances for the Black Stars and has scored a goal in the process.