I made over 200,000 Euros from player commission – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko has hit back at critics who say he uses his role to make money from players he brings to the club.



According to him, he won't gain much from such services because he has made over 200,000 euros as commission from the sale of players since he resumed his role.



"I've sold players and have made over 200,000 euros as commission, so how much will I gain for bringing a player to Kotoko?”, he told Wontumi Sports.



Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko SC in August 2020, replacing George Amoako.



He has worked with four different coaches, including Maxwell Konadu, Mariano Barreto, Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Seydou Zerbo, since his arrival.



Under his administration, the Porcupine Warriors have won one Premier League title and also got eliminated in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League via penalties shootouts to Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo in the first stage of the preliminary round.



He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ghana and a Master’s Degree in Sports Law and Practices from the Leicester DE Montfort University, UK.



In the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League, Kotoko sit fourth on the league table with 51 points and will host Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 11 in their final game of the season.



LSN/DO