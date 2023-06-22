I made a mistake - Neymar apologises publicly after cheating on his pregnant girlfriend

Sports News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Brazil star Neymar Dos Santos Jr has issued a public apology for cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.



The Paris Saint-German (PSG) superstar's apology comes after reports suggested that the player has been unfaithful to Bruna.



He was allegedly “caught in a message exchange with a lover in the middle of Valentine’s Day,” and was also he spotted out and about with his ex-girlfriend Bruna Marquezine in Miami last year.



Neymar in a lengthy post on Instagram admitted that he made a mistake and that he would make their relationship work this time.



"Bru. I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives



"I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this, and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you.



"I did wrong with you all. I risk saying I'm wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends...



"All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child.



Has it touched his family, which is my family today. She touched her intimacy in such a special moment that is maternity," he wrote.



The 31-year-old then clarified why he decided to apologies publicly although he has already apologised privately.



"Bru, I already apologised for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public.



"Can't imagine without you. I don't know if we'll work out, but TODAY you're sure I want to try.



"Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger.



'ALWAYS US. I love you ❤️.'



A report by Em Off suggests that the couple has agreed to the three conditions that allow the player to 'free to flirt and even have sex with other women despite his commitment to Biancardi.



The said conditions indicate that the PSG winger 'must be discreet' with his outside relationship, 'must wear a condom', and 'not kiss them on the mouth' during intimacy with 'other women'.



Neymar and Bruna are believed to have begun dating in 2021 and came public in January 2022 via an Instagram post.



In April 2023, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.



Neymar is already a father of his 12-year-old son, Davi Lucca who he shares with his ex-girlfriend and social media personality Carolina Dantas.



The Brazilian is currently nursing a long-term injury as he looks to be ready for pre-season ahead of 2023/2024.



Nermar's future at PSG is currently uncertain as reports claim the player is open to a return to Spanish giants Barcelona.







