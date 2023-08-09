I made Saudi league popular before Ronaldo arrived – Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Ghanaian football legend, Mohammed Polo has disclosed that he made the Saudi league more popular during his days before the arrival Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.



Mohammed Polo played for Al-Wasl in Dubai and was the favourite of many fans during his stint in the Saudi league.



Although social media was not in existent then, recent videos of Polo weaving through defenders have shown that indeed the Ghanaian player was a wizard.



As many have attributed the polarity of Al-Nasrr and the Saudi league to Ronaldo, Mohammed Polo also believes he enjoyed a similar wave during his days in the Middle East.



Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, the ex-Ghanaian international said, “Ronaldo is a latter-day saint. It's time now, but everybody has their time. Slavery started in the Arabian world so there was no way they would carry a black person but they did it for me because they didn't understand I was too good. It was even the twilight of my football but what they saw was Wow!.”



