Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I'm yet to choose between Ghana and Netherlands - Jeremie Frimpong

Ghana international Jeremie Frimpong

Netherlands-born Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong has stated that he is not certain of the country he will play for in the future.



The 20-year-old was born in the Netherlands but can feature for Ghana if he chooses to. He is yet to play for any senior national team on a competitive level.



He has been tagged as one of the best youngsters in the world. He moved to Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic during the winter transfer window.



When asked if he had visited Ghana in the past, Frimpong revealed that he had fond memories of the country of his parents.



“In 2010. During the World Cup in South Africa. I enjoyed it a lot. The plan was to go again last summer, but the pandemic put a stop to that. Hopefully, it will still work in a few months."



"I can play for England, but that is not even an option for me. I am not English. But I have not yet chosen between Ghana and the Netherlands. I don't know what gives me the final push. I can just say that it is not an easy decision. My family is releasing me. It's up to me."