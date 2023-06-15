I'm worried about comments tarnishing the image of the Ghana Premier League - Baah-Nuakoh

Sports News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Club Licensing Board Manager, Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, has disclosed he is also worried about how people are tarnishing the image of the Ghana Premier League.



He explained that this menace scares away corporate brands willing to invest in the Ghana top flight because of its reputation crisis.



Since the Number 12 expose and the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has struggled to attract meaningful investment from companies and Baah-Nuakoh recons but comments are playing a key role in that.



"I am also worried. Even those comments bastardizing the Ghana Premier League brand are affecting its image," he told Asempa FM.



"The game is a product and we are selling it to the general public, if people will patronize it, it depends on all that is being said about it.



"If I want to buy a can of milk and people are telling me it has expired when in reality, it has not, why will I go ahead and purchase it?”