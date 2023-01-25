I’m waiting to hear from GFA - Kwasi Appiah after applying for Black Stars job

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has told the BBC that he is waiting for a response from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after applying to become the next coach of the senior national team, Black Stars.



Appiah, weeks back disclosed that he had applied to become the coach of the Black Stars for the third time.



In a recent update on his application for the job, Kwasi Appiah told the BBC, he is yet to hear from the GFA.



“Yes, I have applied for the vacant role but I am still waiting to hear back from the Ghana FA. I don’t want to be doing interviews about the job application until I get a response. As we speak, I haven’t heard anything from them (the GFA),” Appiah said.



The GFA is yet to appoint a coach for the Black Stars since the resignation of Otto Addo.



His first stint was in 2012 where he became the first Ghanaian to coach at the World Cup before returning in 2017 for his second stint where he failed to qualify the country for the 2018 World Cup.



