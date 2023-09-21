I’m very happy to score for Standard Liege on my debut – Kamal Sowah

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger, Kamal Sowah, has expressed his excitement after scoring for Standard Liege on his debut against KAS Eupen in the Belgium Pro League.



The 23-year-old netted the third goal on Sunday as his new club ran out 3-1 winners in the round seven fixture of the Belgian league.



Sowah took to social media to write: “I am very happy to have made my debut and to score my first goal for this wonderful club in a great win for us.”



Standard Liege scored twice before the end of the first half through Wilfried Kanga and Hayao Kawabe.



Sowah added his side’s third goal of the match in the 75th minute after burring the ball into the bottom right corner.



Alfred Finnbogason reduced the deficit for Eupen with his goal late in injury time as the game ended 3-1.



The 23-year-old Kamal Sowah joined Standard Liege in the just ended transfer window in search of playing time after difficult spell at Club Brugge.