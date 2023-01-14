I’m up for the challenge – Richard Commey on bout against Jose Ramirez

Sports News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

Former IBF Lightweight world champion, Richard Commey says he is up for the challenge against Jose Ramirez in their upcoming bout on March 25.



The 35-year-old is set to face Jose Ramirez in a 12-round junior welterweight main event Saturday, March 25, at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Commey whose last fight against Jose Pedraza was adjudged a split draw is hoping to bounce back with a win against Jose Ramirez in this bout.



“I want to thank my team for putting me on the path to fulfilling my dream of becoming a two-weight world champion.



"I also want to thank Bob Arum and Top Rank for once again showing faith in me by allowing me to headline against a formidable opponent in Jose Ramirez. I’m up for the challenge, and I intend to make Ghana and all my fans around the world proud.”, Commey said as quoted by nyfights.



His opponent, Jose Ramirez is expecting Richard Commey to be at his best for the fight.



“Richard Commey is a championship fighter with everything to gain. I expect the best version of Commey on March 25”.



“My goal is to become champion again, and I am more motivated than ever to prove that I am the best junior welterweight in the world.”.



“Fresno and the Save Mart Center hold a special place in my heart, and I am blessed to be able fight in front of my Central Valley fans once again,” Ramirez added.