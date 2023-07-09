I’m the best to serve the cub – Ernest Thompson after applying for Hearts of Oak coaching role

Sports News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

The latest candidate to have shown interest in the vacant Hearts of Oak job is Thompson-Quartey.



The 56-year-old gaffer says he is the best candidate for the position, having expressed interest in taking up the Hearts of Oak coaching role.



Coach Thompson last handled Division One League club Elmina Sharks, having previously had stints with Ashantigold and Ebusu Dwarfs with over 10 years of experience.



He reiterated that; he is very optimistic about leading the club to the promised land next season.



"I have applied for the Hearts of Oak coaching job and believe I am the best to serve the club," he said.



The Phobians are without a substantive coach since parting ways with Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic in March 2023.



Following the departure of Matic, assistant coach David Ocloo was named as a stand-in but also left his role on Friday, July 7.



However, Hearts of Oak in the coming weeks will announce a new trainer ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



