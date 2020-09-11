Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

I'm the best Ghanaian goalkeeper of all-time - Richard Kingson

Former goalkeeper of the Black Stars, Richard Kingston

Former goalkeeper of the Black Stars, Richard Kingston has rated himself as the best ever goalie to have come from this country.



The country has over the years produced quality goalkeepers like Robert Mensah, Joe Carr, Dodoo Ankrah, Edward Ansah, Sammy Adjei and others who subsequently competed to the highest level but according to the former Blackpool shot-stopper, he is the best of amongst them looking at the number of game he is played for the country as a goalkeeper.



He said, his achievement as a goalkeeper during his stint with the Black Stars is unmatched and that makes him the best.



” I had 92 appearances for the National team but no other goalkeeper even has 30 appearances now. It could possibly put me in the race for the all-time best goalkeeper in Ghana”.



The former goalkeepers trainer of the Black Stars capped 92 time for the country scoring one in the process.

