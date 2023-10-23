I'm tempted to start Mohammed Kudus in every West Ham game - David Moyes

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

David Moyes has revealed the growing temptation to throw Mohammed Kudus into every West Ham United's starting XI in their Premier League games.



The former Manchester United said this following their 4-1 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.



The Hammers suffered their first major setback of the season as goals from Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and a Douglas Luiz double saw Villa record an 11th straight home league win.



West Ham briefly threatened a second-half comeback after Jarrod Bowen’s deflected strike had halved the deficit at 2-1 but, that brief period aside struggled to trouble Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal.



Kudus was once again left on the bench by David Moyes ahead of the game.



The Ghanaian has impressed in the cup competitions and in a series of cameos, scoring an equalizer off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle just before the international break, but continued to wait for a first Premier League start.



“I’m tempted to start Kudus every game,” Moyes said as quoted by the standard.co.uk. “But I have to be fair and say that the team’s played quite well. Obviously, we’ve got a balance that we’re trying to find and get that right as well.



“Sometimes our balance has been very good and got us some good results. Now and again sometimes it can cause you problems as well," he added.



Kudus, despite the lack of game in the Premier League, has been impressive in the Europa League, scoring two goals.



The 23-year-old has made 9 appearances in all competitions for West Ham.



West Ham United will be hosted by Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday before hosting Everton in the Premier League at the London Olympic Stadium.