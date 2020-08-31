Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I’m surprised ban on football has not been lifted - Commodore

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oloboi Commodore

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oloboi Commodore says he is surprised that the president did not lift the ban on contact sports during his 16th national address yesterday on the measures adopted by the government to deal with the outbreak.



Speaking in an interview this morning on Rainbow Radio 87.5 he said he is not disappointed in the president but rather surprised he did not lift the ban on contact sports this time around.



He went on to say that after all this the government did not consider the economic value of football and that why he did not lift the ban on contact sports this time around.



"But I think the government has something for the football fraternity that is why he is keeping long in lifting the ban on contact sport. I also believe the government has in mind a plan to help the clubs test their players because if the clubs are left to do so, only a few of them can do it."



"I personally think that the government likes football that is why he wants to put measures in place before lifting the ban."



He further asserted that football administrators have not convinced the government enough to lift the ban on football.



He went on to state that football administrators do not have the men to convince the government.



I am tired of saying this, enough is enough. The Ghana Football Association and the Sports ministry are those who can convince the government to lift the ban on football and their approach is very bad that is why the president has never taught of lifting the ban on football.



Talking to ace sports broadcaster Isaac Worlanyo Wallace on Frontline sports on Rainbow radio the general manager of Accra Great Olympics disclosed they are ready for congress on September 1st as planned.



According to him, during the congress, the FA must account for the total amount of money they have spent since they took over office last year.





