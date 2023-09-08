I’m still young and I have to keep going – Jordan Ayew insists after playing 91 matches for Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has reacted after becoming the 4th most capped Black Stars player.



Following his appearance for Ghana in the 2-1 win over the Central African Republic, the Crystal Palace forward reached a milestone, becoming the 4th player with the most appearances with 91 caps.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Jordan Ayew said he feels young and wants to keep going.



"I'm surprised, I didn't even know, is a proud moment, it's an achievement and you know I'm still young and I have to keep going. I feel fit, I feel strong and I know that I still have more years to come,” Jordan Ayew said.



The Ghana striker continued, “It’s a blessing I was able to start for the national team very early, it's a positive thing and I just want to thank all the managers that were here in the past and even now, and I really want to thank them for the confidence, I need to keep going because I have a lot of years ahead of me.”



Jordan Ayew will hope to make it 92 caps for the Black Stars on Tuesday when Ghana takes on Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Watch videos from Ghana vs C.A.R match below



















