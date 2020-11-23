Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

I’m still waiting for the bus from Asantehene - Alhaji Grusah

CEO of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Bankroller of King Faisal Football Club (FC), Alhaji Karim Grusah, has said he is still waiting for the bus he appealed for from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei II.



Alhaji Grusah was reacting to the donation of a bus to the team by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The second gentleman of the land last week donated a brand new 39-seater bus to King Faisal.



He commended the Vice President saying he has done well, and he hopes the Asantehene will add his so they will get two buses.



"This shows that Manhyia must donate us a bus. Manhyia is huge, and, so, the bus we appealed for must come,” he added.

