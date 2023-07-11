I'm still looking for Anthony Yeboah's jersey to buy - Adebayor bemoans lack of recognition for Ghanaian legends

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Former Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor has expressed his disappointment over the lack of recognition for Ghanaian football icon Anthony Yeboah and other Ghanaian football legends.



During a conversation with fellow footballer Asamoah Gyan, Adebayor passionately revealed his admiration for Anthony Yeboah growing up.



According to him, the former Leeds United striker has not been celebrated enough in his country.



He noted that he has searched for an Anthony Yeboah jersey to buy for a long time but to no avail.



Adebayor expressed his fears that in some years to come the names of some Ghanaian football legends would be forgotten .



“I grew up knowing the name of Anthony Yeboah and up to today I’m searching for a place where I can get his shirt to buy but I don’t see anything in Ghana” Adebayor said.



“That is sad which means our youngsters in three years or 30 years will not even know who is Asamoah Gyan,” the former Arsenal player said.



Adebayor's sentiments come following calls to immortalize Ghanaian football legends with a football museum.



