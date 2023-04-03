I’m still chasing it – Kotoko forward Steve Mukwala not giving up on GPL goal king

Sports News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko striker, Steve Mukwala is not giving up on winning the 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League top scorer's award.



Mukwala, who had gone 8 games without a goal scored a brace when Asante Kotoko defeated Real Tamale United 4-0 on matchday 25 of the top-flight at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 2.



The Ugandan international has now scored 10 goals and is currently trailing Berekum Chelsea striker Mezack Afriyie with just two goals in the race.



Asked if he is yearning for the goal king, he said, “Sure, I am still chasing it.”



“Basically, I feel so proud. It was really hard for me to open my account in the second round of the league. it was really nice to score in front of the amazing supporters at Baba Yara,” he said at the post-match conference.



Asante Kotoko will take on King Faisal in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Baba Yara stadium.



The Porcupine Warriors currently sit 5th on the league table with 38 points after 25 matches.