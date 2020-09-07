You are here: HomeSports2020 09 07Article 1053784

Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I’m still adapting to my new environment – Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus Ghana international Mohammed Kudus


Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus has said he is still learning and adapting to new environment two months after joining Ajax.

Kudus completed a record 9 million euro move to the Dutch champions in July and has impressed in all pre-season games he has featured in so far.

He scored his first goal in third appearance against Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

"I am still learning and I am adapting to the new environment. There is still plenty to learn for me Kudus,” says on Ajax’s Instagram channel.

When asked about his idol, Kudus points out a fellow countryman and Black Stars captain Dede Andre Ayew.

"I have a number, but then I say André Ayew. He plays for Swansea and is also international. I look up to him", said Kudus, who also describes himself. "I see myself as a lion. I'm hungry, a fighter. And strong."

