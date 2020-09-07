Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I’m still adapting to my new environment – Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus has said he is still learning and adapting to new environment two months after joining Ajax.



Kudus completed a record 9 million euro move to the Dutch champions in July and has impressed in all pre-season games he has featured in so far.



He scored his first goal in third appearance against Eintracht Frankfurt last month.



"I am still learning and I am adapting to the new environment. There is still plenty to learn for me Kudus,” says on Ajax’s Instagram channel.



When asked about his idol, Kudus points out a fellow countryman and Black Stars captain Dede Andre Ayew.



"I have a number, but then I say André Ayew. He plays for Swansea and is also international. I look up to him", said Kudus, who also describes himself. "I see myself as a lion. I'm hungry, a fighter. And strong."





