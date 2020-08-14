Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I’m still a player of Ashantigold – Atta Kusi insists

Ashantigold defender, Atta Kusi

Ashantigold defender, Atta Kusi, has downplayed assertions that he has been axed from the club and has, therefore, insisted that he is still a player for the miners.



Reports in the local media suggested that, the miners has parted ways with four of their players players ahead of the 2020/2021 season which included the former Asante Kotoko defender but according to him, he still has a running contract with the Obuasi based club.



“There is no truth in those speculations, I still have a contract with Ashantigold, which I was informed by the club to come and do my COVID-19 test, so I was really surprised when I heard the news in the media”



“The team manager denied and told me that I wouldn’t have been called for the COVID-19 test if I’ve been released as being reported in the media."



"As we speak, I’m in Obuasi preparing for training,” Atta Kusi told Kumasi-based Otec FM in an interview.

