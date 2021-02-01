I’m sorry - Eleven Wonders coach to football fans after misconduct

Sports News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The coach had to be pulled away by Police after engaging in verbal exchanges with a linesman

Head coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Ignatius Osei Fosu has apologized to Ghanaian football fans following his unhealthy behaviour during his side’s defeat to Bechem United in matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League on Friday.



During the game, the coach had to be pulled away by Police after engaging in verbal exchanges with a linesman in the game against the Hunters.



In a match that ended 3-1 in favour of Bechem United, the Techiman based club trainer lost his cool.



The gaffer according to reports approached a linesman and called him stupid for what he believed was an erroneous decision taken by the match official.



With the referee agitated, he responded with an insult of his own aimed at the mother of the Wonders coach.



In the end, the coach got furious and attempted to hit the linesman when he was separated by Police.



But in an interview with Wontumi FM, he has apologized for his unhealthy behaviour during the game.



“I apologized to my fans because I was supposed to exercise patience but I couldn’t. It is part of the game because if you prepare and things go in that way tempers go high but emotionally I got to be intelligent”



“What people do not understand is that there is a difference between aggression and being animated. You might not like my style but I am an animated human being. Even when I’m home and I’m talking I throw my hands because of how I was brought up”



“I am an animated person, it doesn’t mean I am an aggressive person or an offensive person so anyone who sees me as an aggressive person should forgive me, I’m not aggressive but I’m just animated. Jurgen Klopp and Arteta are animated not aggressive; we are just animated because of the passion for the job” he concluded



