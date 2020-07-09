Sports News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I’m sorry – Ashantigold new boy Yaw Annor to Maxell Konadu

Former Bechem United winger Yaw Annor

Ashantigold new signing Yaw Annor has rendered an unqualified apology to the head coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu after swerving the Porcupine Warriors to join the Obuasi based club.



The Obuasi-based Ghanaian top-flight club Ashantigold S.C completed the signing of Bechem United winger Yaw Annor ahead of the 2020/2021 season after signing a three-year deal reportedly worth GHC 30,000.



Annor, 22, had an unsuccessful trial stint with Spanish side CF Fuenlabrada before returning to feature for Bechem United in the recently cancelled 2019-20 premier league.



In an interview with Kumasi FM, he said, “I want to apologize sincerely to coach Maxwell Konadu for opting to sign for Ashantigold, it wasn’t my fault to do this. He needed me badly at Kotoko but I’m sorry for disappointing him”



“Though the deal couldn’t go through but I’m confident of succeeding at Ashantigold and I’m hopeful I will return to Asante Kotoko” he said.



He is expected to play a major role in the club’s CAF confederations Cup campaign next season

