Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m self-managed – Isaac Dogboe confirms parting company with father

Paul Dogboe is no longer Isaac's manager

Former WBO super-bantamweight champion Isaac Dogbe has confirmed rumours that he has parted company with his father Paul Dogbe as his trainer and manager.



Dogboe’s meteoric rise to fame in the boxing space cannot be documented without the mention of his father.



However, rumours in the past few months have pointed to a breakdown in the relationship between the men.



According to the reports, Dogbe ditched his dad as his trainer and manager following back-to-back defeats to Emmanuel Navarette.



Speaking in an interview with GHOne, Dogbe announced that he is no longer under the management of his father.



Dogboe said that the change was part of the restructuring exercise undertaken by him to allow him to have control of his career.



“Right now I’m self-managed, no more managed by my dad, a lot happened over the years and since I took control I said to myself, It’s time to restructure and rebuild some of the bridges that were broken.”



He stated further that no malice involved and that he still has a very good relationship with his father.



“A lot of people are putting our situation in a negative light. The only thing happening between my father and me is that he’s no more training and managing me and I don’t see anything negative about that”, he said.



“I informed him of my decision to want to be in charge and everything is fine, I hold my family in very high esteem. I believe if there’s any problem between myself and my father, I believe he can call and sit me down as a son and talk to me.”



