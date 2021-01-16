Sports News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

I’m really disappointed with our defeat to Olympics – Inter Allies coach Mujkanovic

Inter Allies head coach Dani Mujkanovic has rued his side’s poor start in the 2-0 home loss to Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League on Friday.



The Danish tactician took the charge of his third game for the Cappelli Boys and suffered his second straight loss.



It took just 9 minutes for the Olympics to take the lead when Ebenezer Sekyere was fouled inside the box after rounding up 3 Allies defenders. Abbey Quaye expertly dispatched the kick to put the visitors ahead.



In the second half he was presented with another chance to seal the win for the Wonders Boys when an Allies defender handled the ball inside the box. And, Quaye fired past Rashid Musah in between the sticks for the hosts.



“I’m really disappointed about the first 10 minutes. I think we started the game really badly, giving a penalty away and from there we just struggled,” he said in the post-match interview.



“Today I’m really disappointed that we lost. We gave two penalties away,” he added.



Allies still remain the drop zone while Olympics have moved to third on the table.



