I'm ready to stay at Asante Kotoko - Emmanuel Gyamfi

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko deputy captain, Emmanuel Gyamfi, has declared his readiness to continue his trade with the club.



Gyamfi, who has been key for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing season's contract will expire this month.



After playing an instrumental role in the sides 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League, he has promised to stay at the club and repay them.



He was adjudged as the man of the match after hitting a brace to propel the side.



“Negotiation is still ongoing and I will like to serve the club because they have helped me a lot.”



“Kotoko have been good to me and I am ever ready to continue serving,” he said.



Asante Kotoko is on top of the table with 44 points after 24 matches.