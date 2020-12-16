Soccer News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

'I’m ready to play for the Black Satellites' – US-based Ghanaian player

A United States-based Ghanaian footballer Eric Martei has said he is prepared to play for the Black Satellites and assist the team to win trophies.



Eric Martei who was recently in Ghana said the Black Satellite is full of great talents and is yearning to add up to it.



“My experience out there was amazing. Like it’s such an amazing feeling coming back home to visit your family, friends, hang out and just eat some local foods and everything.



“It was amazing trip and I really love my country it has been a while since I came back home so I was really looking forward to my return. To be honest I was really amazed and I love everything about Ghana."



“With the black satellites team, it’s a great team with many talents and if I am given the call-up or the chance to play for my country I will never deny it."



“It will be such a great honor to play for my country and wear my country colours,” he told 3news.com.



He further urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider showing the Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches on some television networks in the United States of America and in other parts of the world like the United Kingdom UK).



He said if the GFA is able to secure such a deal with those networks the GPL will be properly market across the globe.



Eric Martei noted that the domestic league is huge but, will need more marketing in order to expose it to the global community.



“The Ghana league is very tough league. It is competitive league. I will advise the GFA to do more adverts and improve on player marketing."



“If they can broadcast the GPL on some channels in the US or in UK it will help the more we showcase the matches outside the more we showcase our players and talents. And people will value the league,” he said.

