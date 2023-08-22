I'm ready to play for Ghana - West Ham United's Appiah Forson

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

West Ham United’s midfielder Appiah Forson who was born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom has declared his readiness to don the colors of the Black Stars when the opportunity falls on his path.



Forson, 21, joined the Hammers at age 14 after unsuccessful trials with Tottenham and Charlton Athletic before he made his senior debut for West Ham United in 2021 against Dynamo Zagreb in a UEFA Europa League.



According to Appiah Forson, there have been talks about his plans to represent Ghana but nothing concrete has emerged, adding that he is patiently waiting for the right time.



“We have held talks about me playing for Ghana together with my parents. I have actually taught about this and I have always said if I get the call up from Ghana, I will always take it. Because this is where my parents are from. I want to give back to them and show them what I’m capable of”, he told Saddick Adams TV.



Speaking on his favorite Ghanaian player, Forson said: “I really admire Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, adding that Ajax talisman Kudus Mohammed is a great player who will be a great addition to West Ham United after the London-based side showed interest in securing the services of the former Right to Dream Academy", he added.



Appiah Forson is one of the highly-rated players who has featured most time for the U18 and U21, having featured in over 70 appearances times last season.



Watch the video below:









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





LSN/KPE