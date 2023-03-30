I'm ready to play for Black Meteors - Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Sports News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Black Stars player, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer has expressed his willingness to accept and honour a call-up to Ghana’s under-23 side, the Black Meteors.



In a yet-to-be-released exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the 21-year-old disclosed that it has never crossed his mind that he is eligible to play for Ghana’s youth side but would welcome such an opportunity.



The Black Meteors defeated Algeria to qualify for the 2023 U23 AFCON, which will be hosted in Morocco later in June.



With qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in sight, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer said he might honour a call-up if he is available.



When asked if he would join the Black Meteors for the tournament, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer said, “that is a good question, but I don’t know; I have never thought about it or talked about it to someone.”



“Maybe if they call me. I don’t know when is the tournament, but we never know,” he stated with a big smile on his face.



Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer has made just one appearance for the Black Stars since switching nationality from Germany.



He made his debut as a substitute in Ghana’s 3-0 defeat to Brazil and was unused in Ghana’s recent matches against Angola.



