I’m ready to partner clubs, individuals to start my football academy – Frimpong Manso

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender, Frimpong Manso has said he is ready to go into partnership with clubs and individuals who are willing to invest in his vision of scouting, grooming and player development.



Manso last took charge of Kenpong Football Academy, a Division One side in Winneba as Head Coach but has reiterated that he intends to kick start his project, citing that his doors are open to investors.



According to him, the concept and vision to start his initiative has been hidden for long, though he has worked for other clubs but now is the time to unveil and roll out his football academy project.



“I want to start something on my own and I want someone who is ready for a partnership where he invests in the project and I do the scouting and grooming. I prefer that to always working for people. When that happens, some don't even respect the contract signed and when that happens you can be fired for anything which becomes a worry”, he told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV.



Adding that, “I had the concept from day one and that was what I began with former Ghanaian and Leeds United forward, Tony Yeboah which worked perfectly because we understood each other. Bad officiating ruined our plans and Yeboah decided to put an end to the project”.



Manso, 64, started his football career with Kumasi Cornerstones from 1983 to 1986 before switching to join Asante Kotoko where he featured for the Porcupine Warriors from 1992-1995.



He also played in Kuwait for five years before taking up coaching with Ghana’s U17 team from 2008 to 2019. In 2017, he assisted the interim coach Godwin Ablordey in the management of Asante Kotoko and later in March 2019 he became the manager of Nkoranza Warriors.



Currently, he is unattached after his last stint with Division One club, Nkoranza Warriors in February 2020.



