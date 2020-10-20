Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I’m ready to join any Ghana Premier League club – Vincent Atinga

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga, has announced his readiness to join any Ghana Premier League side who will come for his services at the expiration of his contract with Kuwaiti side, Al Shabab.



The Ghanaian international joined the Kuwaiti top-flight side from Albanian club FK Tirana last year after proving to be a rock at the back for his former club.



His one-year-deal expired in May this year and it is believed that management of the club is yet to decide on the fate of the player.



But according to him, he is ready to stage a return to the Ghanaian top-flight league.



“For now, my agent is still working things out but I’m ready to return to the Ghana league if any of the clubs are able to meet my demands."



"I’m a professional footballer and we are doing business,” he told Ahomka FM.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.