I'm ready to join Asante Kotoko – Agyemang-Badu

Sports News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says he is not turning down a move to former club Asante Kotoko should a favorable offer be presented to him.



Emmanuel last featured in the Ghana Premier League for Accra Great Olympics in the 2022/23 season but is currently a free agent.



Speaking to Kumasi-based the former Ghana international said “My contract with Great Olympics has ended, and I’m available for any team that meets my demands. Regarding rejoining Kotoko, I would ask the fans to be patient and wait for Manhyia to complete the administrative processes. If Kotoko presents an offer that I find favorable, I will sign and rejoin them.”



The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League winners will be seeking a new direction, having dissolved their entire board and management following their three-year mandate.



However, the club must first address its administrative issues and appoint a new coach before finalizing any player signings.



With one World Cup and three AFCONS to his credit, Emmanuel bid farewell from the national team to focus on club football in 2021, having made 78 appearances for the senior national team, Black Stars, scoring 11 goals.



He played a crucial role in Ghana winning the U-20 African Championship, scoring the decisive penalty kick in the U-20 World Cup final against Brazil.



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu returned to Ghana in 2022, after over a decade of playing abroad, representing the likes of Udinese, Bursaspor, Verona, Verona and Chinese club Qingdao.



