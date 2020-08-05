Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I’m ready to help Kotoko and Ashgold for Africa glory – Kwasi Donsu

Medeama SC midfielder, Kwasi Donsu

Medeama Sporting Club midfielder, Kwasi Donsu has expressed his readiness to help either Asante Kotoko or Ashantigold in their respective Africa inter-club competitions when contacted.



Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold will represent Ghana in next season’s CAF’ inter-club competitions following the truncation of the 2019/2020 season.



The Ghana Football Association canceled the season as a result of the crisis presented by the Coronavirus pandemic.



However, with no promotion and demotion, Asante Kotoko and Ashgold who represented the country in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup will represent the country again next season.



Donsu, who recently backed both clubs for Africa in an interview with S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua said he will not hesitate to join them for their respective competitions in Africa if they call on him.



“As a player when you are performing well and a club approach you for your service you can’t decline. So if management of Kotoko and Ashantigold contact me whiles they are going to Africa, I’m ready to help” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.