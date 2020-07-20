Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I'm ready to help Hearts of Oak succeed - Ex-Ghana star Sam Johnson

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak defender Sam 'Foyoo' Johnson

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak defender Sam 'Foyoo' Johnson has offered to help the Phobians succeed when his services are needed by the club.



Sam Johnson in an interview says he has been offering advice and support to the players during the course of the season which is his form of contribution to also help the club restore its glory days.



"Why not? Hearts of Oak is my club, I can give them advice and tell them what to do to succeed. Sometimes I go to their dressing room to talk and encourage the players, " Sam Johnson told OTEC Fm.



"When things were not going well in the league, I went to talk to them (The Players). I’m not coming to interfere in anything but to encourage the players", he added.



He also advised the club to put in proper measures to ensure they restore their glory days as the Phobian has gone a decade without winning a major trophy on the domestic scene.



"Hearts of Oak should be on their own. As a big club, you don’t compare yourself to {other clubs}, be yourself because you are a big club.



"They should do what they can and stop comparing themselves to other clubs. It will help them to come back to their winning ways if proper measures are putting in place".





