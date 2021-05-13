I'm ready to extend my Kotoko contract – Abdul Ganiyu

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko SC defender, Ismael Abdul Ganiyu has declared his desire to remain at the club in order to continue his development.



The towering guardsman has been a key cog to the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing campaign and his outstanding performance has earned him another call up into the Black Stars for the upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast.



Ganiyu has become a subject of interest for several clubs due to his tremendous performance but according to him, he would love to sign a new deal with the Red and Whites outfit.



“I am ready to play here and for that matter, I am prepared to extend my stay at the club to continue serving because I am at Kotoko to provide services to the great Porcupine family”, he told SportsworldGhana.com.



“I remain a servant of Asante Kotoko and therefore I am waiting for an agreement to be reached between my representatives and the club and when the agreement is reached I will be more than happy to sign and continue to serve the team," he added.