Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I’m ready to coach any club in Ghana – Ibrahim Tanko

Coach Ibrahim Tankoh was formerly an assistant coach of the Black Stars

Former Ghana U-23 male team coach, Ibrahim Tanko has reiterated his desire to coach any club in the country.



The former Borussia Dortmund forward who currently heads the Black Stars B in an interview with Kumasi-based Otec FM affirmed that he is ready and willing to lead any club in the local scene.



"Why Not? I'm always available for any club that comes in with a good offer. It could be any time soon, either today or tomorrow."



"My job is coaching so as long as am here, I'm ready and willing for any club who can meet my demand," he added.



Tanko last coached at club level in the 2011/2012 season where he served as an assistant manager for Bundesliga side FC Köln.



He has also had a stint with the Cameroon national team.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.