I’m ready for Hearts of Oak game – Gladson Awako declares

• There were fears that Awako will not be released for the game but Akonnor has released him for the job



• Awako says he is ready to face Hearts of Oak



• Awako scored in the first leg of the tie



Fans of Accra Great Olympics can heave a sigh of relief as star midfielder Gladson Awako has confirmed his readiness for the match against Accra Hearts of Oak.



There were fears that Awako, who has been training with the Black Stars in Cape Coast, would not be available for the big game.



But the midfielder has now been released by coach Akonnor and has told Graphic Sports as monitored by GhanaWeb that he is prepared for the game.



“I will play on Sunday against Hearts of Oak. The Black Stars coach has given me the green light to join Olympics for the game on Sunday after which I can [re]join the national team.



“I am ready to help my club record another victory over Hearts of Oak on Sunday. That is the focus on match day and we will work hard to achieve that,” he said.



Awako was a key figure in Olympics’ 2-0 victory in the first round of the Ghana Premier League against Hearts of Oak, scoring one and setting up the other.



It could be revenge or repeat for both sides with Hearts of Oak determined to solidify their lead at the top with victory over their city rivals.



A victory for Hearts will move them to 50 points on the league, and in the event of an Asante Kotoko defeat to Ashgold, will ensure a five-point lead at the top.



