I'm ready for Black Stars call-up - Asante Kotoko's Frederick Asare

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare has reiterated his desire to give his all when given the opportunity to be part of the Black Stars.



He made this known after the Super Clash which his side lost by a lone goal to arch-rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.



“It is every player’s dream to represent his country and I feel I am fully ready for the challenge”, he stated.



“ I have gone through the mill. I have had stints with the national Under 17, under 20, under 23, and the Black Galaxies. I believe I am well equipped and fully understand the task of being a Black Stars goalie”, he pointed out.



Asare has been one of the most in-form players for Asante Kotoko with rave reviews from followers of the league who have watched him.



His superlative performances have caught the attention of many football pundits who have called for him to be made permanent number 1 ahead of Danlad Ibrahim.



“ I am not in any competition with my long-time friend Danlad. I came to meet him here and we are both working for the success of Asante Kotoko. I believe anyone who gets the nod from the technical team has the blessing and support from our fans.” He added.



Asare is the only goalkeeper to appear in the GFA team of the week three times this season already. He bagged 13 clean sheets in his debut season with Accra Lions FC. He has five so far in eleven games this season.



Meanwhile, coach Chris Hughton has named a 25-man squad for Ghana's games against Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



Below is the squad



Here is the full squad:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)



Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)



Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)



Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)



Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)