'I'm proud of the boys' - King Faisal coach after Aduana game

King Faisal Football Club

King Faisal head coach, Anthony Commey, is happy with his team's performance against Aduana Stars on matchday two of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Kumasi-based side was held to a 1-1 draw at the Ohene-Ameyaw Park by Aduana Stars on Sunday, November, 22.



Aduana Stars took the lead through skipper Yahaya Mohammed before King Faisal got the equalizer in the dying minutes through Frimpong Boateng.



Boateng's strike saved King Faisal from a second straight defeat after losing to WAFA in their opening game in Sogakope.



Speaking after the game, Coach Commey said: "It was a good game. We dominated from the start to finish. I’m proud of the Boys. We will keep improving game by game. It was our win but one point is better than none.”



King Faisal travel away to play AshantiGold at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in their next Premier League game.

