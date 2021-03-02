Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I’m proud of myself being coach of Hearts of Oak - Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak Coach, Samuel Boadu

Newly-appointed head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu has expressed his joy after landing the vacant coaching job at the club.



Boadu's appointment as Hearts of Oak coach was confirmed on Monday. This comes barely a week after he shockingly resigned from Medeama.



He signed a three and half year deal and will be paid $2,500 a month. It is believed Hearts influenced Boadu's decision to quit Medeama as they offered him GHS 70,000 as an enticement.



The 35-year-old has replaced Serbian Kosta Papic, who quit the club after just three months in charge.



Speaking after his unveiling, the former Asokwa Deportivo coach said, “I will like to use this opportunity to thank the President and the board of Hearts of Oak to let me be part of this beautiful family. I will like to say God bless them because I have been looking for this opportunity for quiet long and I believe this is the time for me to be part of the Phobia family”



“I’m so proud of myself to be a coach for Phobia,” he said.