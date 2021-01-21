Sports News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I'm proud of my team despite defeat to Kotoko - Dwarfs coach

Ebusua Dwarfs head coach Ernest Thompson

Despite losing the matchday seven outstanding game to Asante Kotoko at the Cape Coast Stadium, Ebusua Dwarfs head coach Ernest Thompson has said that he is still proud of his team.



The Crabs lost the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League outstanding game to the Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, kind courtesy the solo striker from defender Christopher Nettey.



However, according to Ernest Thompson, who had so much confidence in his team to beat Asante Kotoko before the game, he is not disappointed in the results they got.



"We took our legs off the pedal and they took advantage of it to punish us. But in all, my boys did well. Everyone saw it."



"I am very proud of my boys. They performed well but we lost in the end. But I am happy with the performance," he said at the post-match conference.