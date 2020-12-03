Sports News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I’m proud of my achievements – Ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Adjah Tetteh

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh has said that he is satisfied with what he achieved with the Phobians.



Lawrence Adjah Tetteh was part of the squad that won the 2000 and 2004 CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup titles for the rainbow boys.



In an interview with S.K Ntim of Bryt FM, the former Hearts of Oak player said his dream was accomplished after winning the club’s first African title in 2000.



“In life, no one will be satisfied with anything but I think I am okay with what I achieved in the game. I was able to win the Champions League and Confederations Cup with Hearts, I’m glad about it because not everyone can get it this way.”



“I’m not out of football, I’m still in it and being recognized. I will always thank God for the level I reached in the game, I’m proud of it and proud of my achievements with the Phobians,” he ended.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.