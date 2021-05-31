I’m not under pressure in the league title race – Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Bareto

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko trainer Mariano Bareto is not under pressure in the league title race despite arc-rivals Hearts of Oak stretching the lead.



The Porcupine Warriors picked a point against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park to temporarily go top of the Premier League on Saturday.



The result also means Aduana Stars maintained their unbeaten record at home against Asante Kotoko.



The Phobians regained top spot and opened a two points lead in the Ghana Premier League log after inflicting a 2-0 win over the Berekum based club.



Speaking after the game, the former Black Stars coach said he does not feel any pressure from the rainbow boys but feel pressure for his team instead.



’I am not feeling any pressure from Hearts of Oak, I feel pressure for our team and not the other teams”, Barreto said after the game.



Kotoko dropping points against Aduana Stars could see them drop from the top spot after matchday 27 fixtures.