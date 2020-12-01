Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: 3new.com

I’m not under pressure – Liberty coach Ocloo

Liberty Professionals head coach, David Ocloo

Liberty Professionals head coach, David Ocloo has refuted claims that he is under pressure following his side’s results against Techiman IX Wonders on Match Day 4 of the Ghana Premier League.



The ‘Scientific Soccer Lads’ were held to a 1-1 draw at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park after a quick response by Razak Boame in the 45th minute.



Razak Boame’s 45th minute nailed Liberty’s efforts to get a win after they had gone ahead two minutes earlier through George Amponsah.



” There is no pressure on me. There are three things in football, that is a win, draw and lose. If we should be losing, that is where they will complain but we keep on drawing which means we are getting somewhere. It’s just that we have to push for the win.”



The Dansoman-based club currently sit at 10th position on the league table with just 3 points.



With the club still hoping to record its first win of the season, Ocloo and his charges must improve when they travel to Berekum Chelsea this week.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.