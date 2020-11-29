Sports News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I'm not under-pressure - Liberty Professionals coach David Ocloo

Liberty Professionals coach, David Ocloo

Liberty Professionals coach David Ocloo believes his job his safe despite drawing his first three matches in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Dansoman-based outfit have recorded a chain of 1-1 draws including two at home.



In their second match, Liberty managed to get one point from their game at Elmina Sharks.



In their season opener at home against Bechem United, George Ansong gave them the lead but allowed the visitors to level things up through Steven Owusu.



On Saturday, they needed an Abdul Razak Boame goal- a spontaneous reaction after going down-to share the spoils with Eleven Wonders at home.



That notwithstanding, Ocloo remains defiant and says there is no need to press the panic button yet.



"No, there's no pressure on me,'' he told StarTimes. ''This is football. You know it's three things, you lose, you draw you win and I keep drawing so.



"If I should be losing then I should think of yeah...maybe the way I'm doing things is no going well but at least I'm not losing so that means we are getting somewhere so we have to push more for the win.''

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.