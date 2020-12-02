Sports News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

I'm not under pressure - Liberty Professionals coach

Liberty Professionals head coach David Ocloo

Liberty Professionals head coach David Ocloo says he is not under any pressure after failing to win any of their three opening games.



The Scientific Soccer Lads have drawn all their three games despite playing at home twice.



Despite failing to win any of his three games, head coach David Ocloo insists he is not under any press from the board of directors of the club.



“There is no pressure on me. There are three things in football; win, draw and lose,” he said as quoted by 3Sports



“If we should be losing, that is where they will complain but we keep on drawing which means we are getting somewhere. It’s just that we have to push for the win,” he added.



Liberty Professional will be looking to get their first win of the season when they travel to Berekum to face Berekum Chelsea in the matchday four of the Ghana Premeir League.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.